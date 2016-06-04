Boxing legend Muhammad Ali has died

1942-2016

On behalf of this station and the entire Cumulus family, we extend our greatest respect to Muhammad Ali and our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all who have been inspired by his greatness.
I am the greatest,
I said that even before I knew I was.
I've wrestled with alligators, I've tussled with a whale. I done handcuffed lightning, and thrown thunder in jail.
I know where I'm going and I know the truth, and I don't have to be what you want me to be. I'm free to be what I want.

I love this photo of my father and my daughter Sydney when she was a baby! Thanks for all the love and well wishes. I feel your love and appreciate it!!

