Back to Work

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the premier law enforcement agency charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful travel and trade, combining customs, trade, immigration, agriculture and counter-terrorism into one activity.

Border Patrol Agents

U.S. Border Patrol is focused 24/7 on securing our borders and safeguarding the American people from terrorism, drug smuggling and illegal entry. Border Patrol Agents use both time-honored skills and cutting-edge technology to safeguard nearly 7,000 miles of land border and more than 2,000 miles of coastal waters.

Customs and Border Protection Officers

CBP Officers work in a fast-paced environment at more than 300 ports of entry throughout the U.S. and overseas. They have broad law enforcement authority to screen all foreign visitors, returning American Citizens and imported cargo entering the U.S.

Air and Marine Agents

CBP and Marine Operations (AMO) is the nation’s premier aviation and maritime law enforcement organization responsible for stopping terrorist attacks and the unlawful movement of people, illegal drugs and contraband into the U.S. by land, air and sea.

Air Interdiction Agents: Pilot planes, helicopters and Unmanned Aircraft (UA’s) to stop acts of terrorism and the unlawful movement of people, drugs and contraband across the U.S. borders

Marine Interdiction Agents: Command or serve as a crew member on AMO vessels, conduct maritime patrols, surveillance and pursuit activities to intercept smuggled contraband via land, air and sea

KEY HIRING REQUIRMENTS:

Be a U.S. Citizen and a resident for the past 3 years

Have a valid State Driver’s License

Pass a written exam, medical exam, physical fitness tests, video-based test and drug test

KEY BENEFITS:

Competitive salary

Federal Benefits

Paid training

Veterans Preference

Go to: www.CBP.gov/careers/Apply-Now

Honey’s Air and solar is hiring for the position of Product Representative.

This position pays hourly + commission, person needs own transportation, & must work weekends.

The perfect person for this job must be self-motivated, and reliable! Bilingual is helpful, but not a requirement.

If you want to be part of the Honey’s Air and Solar’s winning team, online applications are taken at www.honeysair.net.

Seeking Qualified Transmission Specialists

Ralph’s Transmission is a growing shop in Downtown Modesto. We are seeking experienced transmission specialists, including transmission rebuilders, R&R, diagnosticians and customer service (sales) representatives. Our shop is fully upgraded with new lifts and features modern equipment. Our work atmosphere is friendly and we believe in upholding high standards of quality. You must be qualified, drug-free and motivated. We offer competitive wages, benefits and excellent employee incentives. Contact Mario Jauregui for more information and to submit your resume.

(209) 661-7853

http://www.ralphstransmission.com/